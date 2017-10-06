11 Well Permits Issued in Ohio’s Utica Shale

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued 11 new permits for horizontal wells in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale last week, all of them in the southern portion of the oil and gas play.

ODNR reported that Chesapeake Exploration LLC and Hess Ohio Developments LLC each received three permits for wells in Harrison County during the week ended Sept. 30.

Gulfport Energy Corp. received three permits, while Ascent Resources LLC was issued two permits for wells in Belmont County, according to ODNR data.

As of Sept. 30, ODNR has issued 2,633 permits in the Utica, and 2,134 of those wells are drilled. The agency reports that as of that week, 1,693 wells are in production.

The number of rigs operating in the Utica for the week stood at 26.

