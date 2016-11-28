2017 CityScape Discount Cards Go on Sale Saturday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown CityScape is selling its 2017 Youngstown Discount Card for $10, which supports CityScape beautification efforts downtown and throughout the city.

The majority of the 19 merchants who honor the card offer a discount on purchases, usually 10%, or a buy-one-get-one-free inducement. Eighteen restaurants and museums plus a car wash are participating.

Seven are new to the program as it enters its second year, says Phil Kidd, CityScape associate director.

New are Cultivate: a Co-op Café; the Golden Dawn restaurant; O’Donold’s Irish Pub & Grill; Pizza Joe’s downtown; Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts; The Starting Line Up Barber Shop; and the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor, better known as The Steel Museum.

Returning are the Avalon Downtown, Café Augustine, Joe Maxx coffee shop, the McDonald’s on Fifth Avenue across from Youngstown State University, Kingly Car Wash, the Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center, Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Center for Science & Technology, Overture Restaurant at the DeYor Center, Platt Insurance Agency, Pressed Coffee & Eatery, Soap Gallery and V2 Restaurant and Trattoria.

The owner of Avalon Downtown, Anne Sabella, said her pizzeria is “happy to be supporting the downtown. We’re a part of the downtown and this helps the downtown.“ Many Avalon customers have presented the CityScape card this past year, she said Wednesday.

Sabella estimated the card is presented “a minimum of 10 times a week. I’m not always at the counter [keeping track],” she explained.

The cards are available for purchase at Oh Wow this Saturday and online at YoungstownNation.com.

