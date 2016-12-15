2017 Enrollment Opens for STEM Academy

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Enrollment has opened for the 2017-18 school year at the Valley STEM+ME2 Academy for students entering ninth or 10th grade.

Interested students can apply at ValleyStem.enrolltrack.com.

The academy, housed at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, is dedicated to education in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, as well as manufacturing.

Part of the academy’s mission to is to provide students “with the skills necessary to compete in the global economy” while also developing a sense of discovery, invention, application and entrepreneurship.

“We have received such a positive response from our current STEM students,” said director Mara Banfield in a release. “We have their input on how we can grow and improve and are looking forward to next school year.”

An open house will be held Feb. 9 for interested students and parents to meet with teachers in the program. For more information, contact Banfield at 330 729 9400 or mara.banfield@mahoningctc.com.

