YSU Students Shadow Marketing Pros Oct. 14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Marketing, sales and public relations professionals will mentor business students Oct. 14 as part of Marketing Shadow Day at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration.

The day-long event begins at 8 a.m. with a breakfast in the WCBA Conference Center in Williamson Hall.

The morning’s speaker will be Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO of PR 20/20, a Cleveland inbound marketing agency, and author of The Marketing Performance Blueprint (Wiley, 2014) and The Marketing Agency Blueprint (Wiley, 2012). Roetzer is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. His keynote address is titled “Evolution of the Marketing and Sales Prototype Professional.”

Shadow Day provides students the opportunity to work with business professionals who volunteer to act as a “mentor-for-a-day,” says John Rossi, director of the Williamson College’s Professional Sales Center. “The goal is to further the student’s experience and develop well-prepared business leaders ready for a wide variety of marketing career opportunities available in today’s competitive business world,” Rossi says.

For information about participating in the event, call YSU’s Department of Marketing at 330 941 3080 or Rossi at 330 941 3062.

