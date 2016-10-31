Speakeasy Lounge, Coffee Bar to Celebrate Opening

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio— The Speakeasy Lounge will hold a ribbon cutting 4 p.m. Wednesday with Mayor Doug Franklin. Samples from the Speakeasy Lounge’s menu will be offered during the event.

The restaurant opened for business in the lower level of the Best Western Park Hotel, 136 N. Park Ave. The 1920s-themed full-service bar and restaurant is owned by Tony and Pam Schofer.

Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant will offer American cuisine that is prepped daily, using local produce when available. The menu includes sandwiches, salads and burgers, as well special creations from the chef. The “Al Capone” prime rib sandwich—oven roasted and cut-to-order— is anticipated to become an instant classic.

“We wanted to create a place for friends and family to get together, relax, have a nice drink and conversation,” Tony Schoefer said in announcing the opening.

For the morning hours, the Schoefers have utilized an adjacent area to the restaurant to open the Jack and the Beanshop coffee bar. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the coffee bar offers the finest coffee and tea and is the only place in downtown Warren to enjoy a pour-over coffee, the owners say.

Live entertainment is offered throughout the week and the owners intend to host many special events, such as the Halloween party that took place Saturday.

More information about the restaurant and lounge can be found on the Speakeasy Facebook page.

