Fundraiser Dec. 17 for Clemenza Scholarship Fund

SHARON, Pa. – The Carolyn and Mariann Clemenza Scholarship Fund will host its first fundraiser, “Beauty Lives On,” Dec. 17 at the Yankee Lake Ballroom in Brookfield, Ohio.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The fundraiser features a Chinese auction and live music from The Reunion Band, Thick as Thieves and Ninja PLZ. Tickets are $10 per person, available both in advance and at the door.

Created by Dr. John Clemenza in memory of his sisters, the fund provides scholarships to female students from Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania and Trumbull County in Ohio. The students must attend a college or university and study in the health care field.

“My sisters, both dentists practicing in the North East, were both diagnosed with cancer and passed away, both far too young,” said Clemenza in a release. “They both cared deeply about education and health care which made my decisions surrounding the scholarship criteria easy.”

The Clemenza Scholarship Fund is a component of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. Donations to the fund can be sent to the foundation’s headquarters at 7 W. State St., Suite 301, Sharon, Pa., 16146 with the memo “Drs. Carolyn and Mariann Clemenza Scholarship Fund.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 724 981 5882

