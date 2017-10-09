28 Honorees Selected for 25 Under 35 Awards

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — “An outpouring of qualified nominations” means 28 young professionals will be recognized by the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals and the Community Foundation at the annual 25 Under 35 awards program.

The program is in its 13th year of honoring the Mahoning Valley’s best and brightest young professionals for excellence in their professional field and commitment to their community. The awards dinner will be held Feb. 8 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

“This year we had an exceptional group of nominees, which is a testament to the quality of the dedicated young professionals we have in the Mahoning Valley,” said Rose Shaffer Saborse, event chairman. “We had an outpouring of qualified nominations and could not break the final tie between the top 28. We’re so excited to continue this excellent tradition of honoring this brilliant and motivated group of individuals.”

During the awards ceremony, three honorees will be distinguished for special accolades as MVP Award winners. Both the 28 honorees and top three are selected by a panel of judges, formed by the Community Foundation, the MVYP club and community leaders. The nominations are judged on education, professional, and community service categories.

The 2017-2018 honorees are:

James Anderson, ADO Health Services

Angelo Babbaro, Portfolio 22

Ian Beniston, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation

Courtney Boyle, MS Consultants, Inc.

Joshua Boyle, Public Library of Youngstown

Sarah Braun, Eastern Ohio Education Partnership

Patrick Brine, Mercy Health Youngstown

Billie Daugherty, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice

Jack Daugherty, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation

Shannon Dudash, Briarfield Health Care Centers

Jessica Foster, Cohen & Company

Jim Freeze, Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries

Jereme Frey, Confluence Advisors

David Griswold, Youngstown State University

Olivia Hiznay, Mercy Health Youngtown

Lauren Johnson, Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber

Nils Johnson, Johnson & Johnson Law Office

Adam Keck, Modern Methods Brewing Company

Annissa Neider, MS Consultants, Inc.

Jessica Ann Oates, Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates

Mark Oles, Cardinal Mooney High School

Dean Palombaro, Austintown Local Schools

Lucas Politsky, Youngstown State University

Karen Raghanti, Cohen & Company

Jessica Reiter ,Community Medical Associates

Emily Rusu, Jet Creative

Courtney Stryffeler, Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Andrew Thompson, Thompson Insurance Group

Event and table sponsorships, and program ads can be purchased by contacting 25under35@mvypclub.com or calling 330 207 2635. Tickets will be available in December and sold at the Stambaugh Auditorium box office by calling 330 2590555.

The event benefits the Young Philanthropist Fund, the MVYP’s primary fundraising effort, which was created through the partnership of the club and the Community Foundation.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.