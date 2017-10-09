28 Honorees Selected for 25 Under 35 Awards
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — “An outpouring of qualified nominations” means 28 young professionals will be recognized by the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals and the Community Foundation at the annual 25 Under 35 awards program.
The program is in its 13th year of honoring the Mahoning Valley’s best and brightest young professionals for excellence in their professional field and commitment to their community. The awards dinner will be held Feb. 8 at Stambaugh Auditorium.
“This year we had an exceptional group of nominees, which is a testament to the quality of the dedicated young professionals we have in the Mahoning Valley,” said Rose Shaffer Saborse, event chairman. “We had an outpouring of qualified nominations and could not break the final tie between the top 28. We’re so excited to continue this excellent tradition of honoring this brilliant and motivated group of individuals.”
During the awards ceremony, three honorees will be distinguished for special accolades as MVP Award winners. Both the 28 honorees and top three are selected by a panel of judges, formed by the Community Foundation, the MVYP club and community leaders. The nominations are judged on education, professional, and community service categories.
The 2017-2018 honorees are:
- James Anderson, ADO Health Services
- Angelo Babbaro, Portfolio 22
- Ian Beniston, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation
- Courtney Boyle, MS Consultants, Inc.
- Joshua Boyle, Public Library of Youngstown
- Sarah Braun, Eastern Ohio Education Partnership
- Patrick Brine, Mercy Health Youngstown
- Billie Daugherty, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice
- Jack Daugherty, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation
- Shannon Dudash, Briarfield Health Care Centers
- Jessica Foster, Cohen & Company
- Jim Freeze, Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries
- Jereme Frey, Confluence Advisors
- David Griswold, Youngstown State University
- Olivia Hiznay, Mercy Health Youngtown
- Lauren Johnson, Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber
- Nils Johnson, Johnson & Johnson Law Office
- Adam Keck, Modern Methods Brewing Company
- Annissa Neider, MS Consultants, Inc.
- Jessica Ann Oates, Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates
- Mark Oles, Cardinal Mooney High School
- Dean Palombaro, Austintown Local Schools
- Lucas Politsky, Youngstown State University
- Karen Raghanti, Cohen & Company
- Jessica Reiter ,Community Medical Associates
- Emily Rusu, Jet Creative
- Courtney Stryffeler, Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Andrew Thompson, Thompson Insurance Group
Event and table sponsorships, and program ads can be purchased by contacting 25under35@mvypclub.com or calling 330 207 2635. Tickets will be available in December and sold at the Stambaugh Auditorium box office by calling 330 2590555.
The event benefits the Young Philanthropist Fund, the MVYP’s primary fundraising effort, which was created through the partnership of the club and the Community Foundation.
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.