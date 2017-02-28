DailyBUZZ

‘Our Towns’ Spotlights Struthers

Feb. 28, 2017: In this month’s edition of “Our Towns,” we visit the city of Struthers where high school students are learning about entrepreneurship and the former steel town remembers its heritage.

