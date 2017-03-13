Nafta-Canada Trade Seminar March 28 at YSU

0 0 16 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Small Business Development Center Export Assistance Network at Youngstown State University will host the Nafta-Canada Seminar from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. March 28, in Room 3415 in the Williamson College of Business Administration. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast to follow.

Dan Ujczo, counsel and cross-border business development director, and Suzanne Sukkar, counsel, both from the law firm Dickinson Wright, will host the session. The seminar will cover market opportunities with U.S.- Canada as well as trade, legal considerations, business travel and immigration issues related to Nafta.

Ujczo is an international trade and customs lawyer who specializes in Canada-United States matters.

Sukkar has years of experience in all areas of immigration law, including, obtaining non-immigrant employment-based visas, immigrant employment-based visas, outbound immigration, family-based immigration, and naturalization.

To register online go to https://nafta@ysu.eventbrite.com. For more information, please contact Mousa Kassis, director of the Ohio SBDC Export Assistance Network at 330-941-2145 or mhkassis@ysu.edu

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.