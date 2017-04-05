Cardinal Mooney Hosts ‘Celebrate Mooney’ Auction

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Cardinal Mooney High School will hold its 14th annual fundraising auction April 29 at the school, 2545 Erie St.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Mooney: Embracing Our Past, Highlighting Our Present, and Building a Bright Future.” Cardinal Mooney will honor Diane Mastro Nard, honorary chairwoman and former Cardinal Mooney teacher and speech coach.

Last year’s auction raised more than $80,000 dollars to support the students and programs at Cardinal Mooney High School.

Cocktails and the silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7p.m. Tickets are $75 each, which includes dinner and open bar. RSVP by April 15.

The fundraising event will feature a 50/50 raffle, silent and Chinese auctions. Auction items include dinner for six with the bishop, autographed sports memorabilia, fine jewelry, travel packages, Cardinal Mooney paraphernalia and more.

All auction items are available now for pre-event, online bidding at BidPal.net.

Tickets are available by calling the school at 330 788 5007 or the auction link at CardinalMooney.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call Sue Brandenstein at 330 788 5113 for more information.

