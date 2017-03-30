4 Business Students to Work as Beeghly Fellows

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Four students in the Williamson College of Business Administration – Megan Guilano, Raul Bosca, Sarah Jones and Ellen Chittester – have been chosen as John Beeghly Fellows for the spring semester.

The four students will work with the Small Business Development Center at Youngstown State University. Among the projects they will be involved in are marketing research, export readiness studies, business plan development and sales forecasts.

“We are extremely grateful to the John D. Beeghly Family for making this generous investment in our business students. Providing our students with career-related experience contributes to the success of our regional businesses and the professional preparation of our students,” Williamson College Dean Betty Jo Licata in a release.

Megan Guilano is a senior accounting student who recently completed an internal auditing internship at YSU’s Controller Office and a public audit and tax internship at Cohen & Co. She will graduate in May with honor and will return in the fall to begin work on her master of accountancy degree.

Raul Bosca is a senior finance major also studying international business as a minor. He has worked in family entertainment centers for four years and is treasurer of Williamson College’s chapter of Beta Alpha Psi.

Sarah Jones, a marketing management senior, has worked as an intern for Victoria’s Secret Pink and CollegeFashionista. After graduating in May, she will go to New York to work in the creative marketing industry.

Ellen Chittester, a double major in international business and Italian, has worked with the Small Business Development Center’s Export Assistance Network. This summer, she’ll be paired with a company as an export support specialist. She is involved in Rotary and has studied abroad in Sicily twice.

