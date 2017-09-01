Wean Foundation Names Its 2017 Emerging Leaders

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Raymond John Wean Foundation announces 15 residents from Warren and Youngstown for its 2017 Emerging Leaders program.

This group of grassroots leaders will take part in a nine-week series of comprehensive workshops designed to cultivate fundamental leadership skills, as well as connect individuals to key community peers and stakeholders.

“The Emerging Leaders program exemplifies the foundation’s belief that meaningful resident engagement is essential for authentic, lasting change to occur,” said Corrie Adams, program officer, in a news release.

This year’s leaders represent a wide range of organizations, including Taft Promise Neighborhood, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s office, The Colony, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments and YouthBuild Trumbull County.

“My goal is to give back to the community that made me who I am. That requires me to develop and enhance my leadership potential and I’m excited to do so through this program,” Christopher Tennant, a participate in Emerging Leaders said.

After a two-day retreat focused on self-awareness and team building, participants engage in immersion sessions and workshops facilitated by practitioners covering topics such as communication and negotiation, influence, collaborative leadership, asset-based community development, resource planning and resilience.

The Raymond John Wean Foundation’s 2017 Emerging Leaders are:

Daniel Bancroft, Youngstown

Cassandra Clevenger, Warren

Michelle Comanescu, Warren

Ira Cross, Youngstown

Mitchell Franko, Youngstown

Teresa Johnson, Youngstown

Keland Logan, Youngstown

Justin Mondok, Youngstown

Grimilda Ocasio-Santiago, Youngstown

Vincent Peterson, Warren

Rose Pixley, Youngstown

Lester Scott, Youngstown

Christopher Tennant, Youngstown

Tia Toles, Warren

Danyell York, Youngstown

Since 2013, the Emerging Leaders program has developed the potential of nearly 50 resident leaders. Past participants continue to gain and share experience through an alumni association, additional training, civic engagement and volunteerism, public leadership appointments, job promotions, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

