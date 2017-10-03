Drink, Dance, Donate at Smarts Oct. 21

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Students Motivated by the Arts program – or Smarts – is hosting its Art for Smarts sale from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Ohio One Building downtown.

Works from local and regional artists will be for sale with proceeds to benefit Smarts. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site serving a signature cocktail. Two bands, Vinny Vivacqua Duo and Geo C and the Storm, will perform.

Smarts is a community art school based downtown that offers students in kindergarten through 12th grade classes in visual arts, music, dance, theater and creative writing.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $30 for VIP. To purchase tickets early click here.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.