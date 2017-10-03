Drink, Dance, Donate at Smarts Oct. 21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Students Motivated by the Arts program – or Smarts – is hosting its Art for Smarts sale from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Ohio One Building downtown.
Works from local and regional artists will be for sale with proceeds to benefit Smarts. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site serving a signature cocktail. Two bands, Vinny Vivacqua Duo and Geo C and the Storm, will perform.
Smarts is a community art school based downtown that offers students in kindergarten through 12th grade classes in visual arts, music, dance, theater and creative writing.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $30 for VIP. To purchase tickets early click here.
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.