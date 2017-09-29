By Blank | September 29, 2017

0 0 0 0

Debra L. Liggett-Dixon has been promoted to principal at Packer Thomas, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Canfield and New Castle, Pa. Liggett-Dixon, a certified public accountant, has more 30 years experience and is the firm’s tax director. She is a graduate of Youngstown State University, and a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Ohio Society of CPAs and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.