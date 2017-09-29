Getting Ahead

:
By Blank | September 29, 2017

Debra L. Liggett-Dixon has been promoted to principal at Packer Thomas, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Canfield and New Castle, Pa. Liggett-Dixon, a certified public accountant, has more 30 years experience and is the firm’s tax director. She is a graduate of Youngstown State University, and a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Ohio Society of CPAs and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs.

