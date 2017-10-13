Wick Avenue Improvements to Be Completed this Month

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Block Y’s are being stamped into the red-brick crosswalks as the Wick Avenue improvements project nears completion on the campus on Youngstown State University.

The project, which began in September 2016, should be completed by the end of the month, city officials say, creating a campus gateway that YSU President Jim Tressel has termed “spectacular” and Mayor John McNally “transformative.”

The $4.4 million project, primarily funded with federal grants, includes paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting and replacing sewer and water lines. The Wick Avenue improvements, which run from Rayen Avenue through the campus to McGuffey Road, reduce the three-lane street to one in each direction and a middle turning lane.

Construction also is underway along Wick between Rayen and Wood Street on the Enclave student apartment and retail development. The 65-unit, 194-apartment complex will include retail space for a mix of tenants. It is slated to open for the start of fall semester 2018.

The Enclave is the second private apartment complex to open on campus in the past three years. University Edge on the west side of campus opened its first phase in August 2016, with the second phase opening this past August. The apartments are at capacity, as are all university residence halls.

