Ohio New Business Filings Drop in September

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fewer business entities filed startup documents with Ohio in September than the same month in 2016, a departure from consecutive increases reported monthly by the office of Secretary of State Jon Husted.

Last month 8,758 new entities filed to do business in Ohio, a decrease of 913 when compared to the same month in 2016.

So far this year, 90,739 new entities have filed startup documents, which is up more than 10,000 from the first nine months of 2016.

Beginning in August, all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio can be filed online.

New business filings are forms filed with the Ohio secretary of state that declare the formation of a business entity. These include for-profit, nonprofit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs, Husted’s office points out.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.