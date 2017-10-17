Grove City College Hosts Christian Educators Forum

0 0 0 0

GROVE CITY, Pa. – For the first time, Grove City College will host the Association of Christian Schools International’s Professional Development Forum, bringing more than 300 educators to the college.

The three-day forum begins Wednesday evening with a lecture from Grove City College professor Julie Moeller on “Worldviews in the Spotlight,” the main topic of this year’s conference.

Other Grove City faculty speaking or leading workshops at the conference include education professors Phyllis Genareo, Samantha Fecich, Susan Dreves and Patricia Schelffler, exercise science professors Melissa Lamie and Sean Severson, and Sandra Herald, director of the Hamilton Curriculum Library.

“Grove City was asked to host this forum and solicit assistance from professors across the curriculum,” said Lois Johnson, director of the office of international education and education professor at the college. “The ACSI Professional Development Forum is a venue for exhibiting best practices in the field of education for the 300 Christian schools affiliates in this region.”

Among the topics at the forum are “Student Assessment in the Digital Age,” “The Writing Classroom” and “Competitive Science Inquiry.”

The Association of Christian Schools International has more than 23,000 member schools — ranging from preschool to college — around the world.

