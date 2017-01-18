$6M Senior Living Complex Planned for North Side

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ohio Living Park Vista and National Church Residences plan to work closely together to build a 60-unit apartment complex for seniors near the campus of Ohio Living on the North Side.

An Ohio Living representative appeared Tuesday before the Youngstown Planning Commission to request that the city rezone 18 lots on Ford, Broadway and Lexington avenues.

Ohio Living has acquired the properties over the past decade, John Gresko, its director of environmental services, informed the commission. Gresko spoke on behalf of Ohio Living. The properties are west of the campus on Fifth Avenue.

In addition to the properties originally requested, the planning commission recommended rezoning from single-family residential to multi-family residential the additional parcel Gresko said Ohio Living is acquiring.

City Council will act on the recommendation.

Both National Church Residences and Ohio Living are based in Columbus.

National Church has a presence in the Mahoning Valley, Tods Crossing in Warren, said Amy Rosenthal, senior project leader in its development department.

“National Church Residences has a holistic approach to ensuring seniors can remain independent and preserve their quality of life,” Rosenthal said. “Though we are a national company, we like to seek opportunities where we have existing relationships. And we have an existing relationship with Ohio Living and Park Vista.”

The complex, projected to cost $6 million, would consist mostly of one-bedroom apartments with some two-bedroom apartments.

The plan is to develop age-restricted affordable housing behind the Youngstown campus, said Brian Kolenich, Ohio Living Park Vista executive director. National Church would develop, operate and manage the apartment building while Ohio Living would provide services such as skilled nursing, education and wellness programs.

“It’s going to be a nice partnership,” Kolenich said.

Plans call for National Church to submit a low-income housing tax credit application to the Ohio Housing Finance Agency early this year, with awards expected to be announced in June, he said. “It’s a competitive process,” Kolenich said, “but if they’re successful, construction could begin as early as spring 2018.”

National Church is still writing and reviewing the application, Rosenthal said, “to make sure we have the necessary components we need to submit a successful application.”

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.