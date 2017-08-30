898 to Update Website for Diocese of Youngstown

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown and 898 Marketing have announced a partnership to create a new website and improve communications between parishes.

The new look of DOY.org will go live in May 2018, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Diocese of Youngstown and bringing better communication between leaders and the diocese’s 87 parishes, 180,000 parishioners and 28 schools. The new site, with both English and Spanish versions, will consolidate the several existing diocesan sites into one and provide news, information and faith-based content.

“The expansion and development of a new diocesan website will provide an invaluable tool for the diocesan staff, parish and school staffs, as well as our parishioners for improved communication, information and service,” said Monsignor Robert J. Siffrin, vicar general and moderator of the curia with the Youngstown Diocese, in a release. “After going through an in-depth search for a partner, it was very clear that 898 Marketing not only had the most knowledge of how to gather the best technologies we would need to create our new site, but also the clearest understanding of our mission and how to create an efficient and effective plan to share it through digital channels.”

In addition to the website makeover, 898 Marketing in Canfield will conduct a content audit and create a community strategy for the diocese.

“Today’s digitally connected world provides an opportunity for organizations, like the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, to embrace new solutions to help share their message and serve the people of the region,” said Jeff Ryznar, owner of 898 Marketing. “898 Marketing is grateful for the opportunity to assist in building out a strategy and conduit to help the Diocese mission in sharing their faith and talents with others.”

The Diocese of Youngstown, led by the Rev. George Murry, offers spiritual, ecumenical and economic assistance to residents of Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties.

