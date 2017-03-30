910th Commander Needs HQ Support for Air Cargo Project

0 0 0 0

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station said he needs support from headquarters to move forward on plans to repurpose the former air cargo biding at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

“Without the support of and direction from Air Force Reserve Command, our higher headquarters, the 910th Airlift Wing cannot pursue any strategic plans for the acquisition of or future use for the WRPA cargo building property,” Air Force Reserve Col. Dan Sarachene, commander of the wing stationed at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

The Western Reserve Port Authority has been working to acquire and convert the building, which is on the west end of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, for use as a regional embarkation and debarkation terminal for military personnel and equipment.

“The 910th always stands ready to complete our assigned missions with the resources provided to us,” Sarachene added.

Last year, state lawmakers secured $250,000 for the project.

