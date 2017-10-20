910th Crew Returns from Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

0 0 0 0

VIENNA, Ohio — A team of airmen from the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station returned here this morning following a 10-day mission in support of Puerto Rico relief effort. During the mission, the crew moved 61,000 pounds of cargo, 86 passengers and a border collie, according to Master Sgt. Robert S. Barko Jr., the base spokesman.

The team is the second from YARS to assist with Puerto Rico relief efforts and responded on short notice to use the unit’s tactical airlift capabilities to transport the cargo and personnel, Barko says.

Their duties included transporting pallets of cargo onto the island via C-130 where the cargo was transferred to other agencies to be broken down and

flown inland via helicopter. The crew also transported military personnel to

the island to support relief efforts on the ground.

A new team is scheduled to depart later today to continue support

operations

