Abatements in Place, Nordson Sees 2017 Startup

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Nordson Xaloy Inc. plans to begin operations at its new Austintown plant sometime during the first half of 2017, a company spokesman said Thursday.

The Mahoning County Board of Commissioners yesterday approved a 60%, 10-year Enterprise Zone property tax abatement for improvements that Westlake-based Nordson will make to the former Tamarkin warehouse, 375 Victoria Road.

Last month, Austintown Township trustees consented to the tax break for the company, which is combining its existing screw and barrel operations in Youngstown, New Castle, Pa. and Pulaski, Va., into a single plant.

“Progress is continuing according to plan, and we expect to be partially operating out of the plant by the end of the first half of 2017,” said James Jaye, senior director, communications and investor relations, for the company.

Under the terms of the abatement, Nordson Xaloy will retain 109 Ohio jobs and create 143 new jobs, Lown said. The company will save $149,300 over the 10-year term.

In October, the company was awarded a 2.317% job creation tax credit by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

Nordson is “actively recruiting for positions in addition to those already being filled” by current company employees, Jaye said. Individuals interested in positions should visit the Careers section of the company’s website for the latest information, he said.

Nordson Xaloy manufactures components and melt delivery systems for injection and extrusion machinery.

The company plans to spend $25 million to renovate and equip the warehouse building, said Sarah Lown, public finance manager for the Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority. The authority manages Mahoning County’s Enterprise Zone program.

“I know they’re starting to work now” on the building, Lown said.

“We are definitely pleased that the commissioners passed the abatement today and are supporting this investment for Austintown Township,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of economic development for the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

“It’s a great use for the former Tamarkin facility,” she continued. “The company will be located in an impressive industrial park in Austintown that will meet all their needs for consolidation in an effort to grow and sustain their business model.”

Competition for the project was “very stiff” throughout the entire process, Boyarko said. “My colleagues in Virginia and Pennsylvania were very aggressive,” she remarked.

Boyarko and Anthony Catullo, Mahoning County economic development manager for the chamber, “did all of that heavy lifting” in the early stages of the project, Lown said.

Pictured: Former Tamarkin warehouse at 375 Victoria Road in Austintown.

