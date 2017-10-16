Accounting Students, Practitioners to Gather Saturday at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Accounting and financial students will join practitioners this Saturday for the Williamson College of Business Administration’s Accounting and Finance Student/Practitioner Day.

The event takes place from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Williamson Hall at Youngstown State University. It is conducted annually in conjunction with the Lariccia School of Accounting and Finance, Beta Alpha Psi and the Institute of Management Accountants.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend panel sessions on topics such as opportunities in accounting and finance; communication and networking skills; the Lariccia School’s Masters of Accountancy Program; women in accounting and finance; and the CFP and CFA designations.

Practitioners and human resource representatives from accounting and financial service firms will also be available for networking.

Participating firms include Hill, Barth & King; Packer Thomas; Schroedel, Scullin, & Bestic; Cohen and Company; Novogradac; Muransky Co.; Gasser Chair; Primary Health Network; Key Bank; W3 Wealth Management; JoAnns; Apex Paper Box; Edward Jones; Progressive Insurance; DFAS; Cortland Bank; HD Davis; the Diocese of Youngstown; Accountemps; and the OSCPA.

Companies and organizations interested in learning more about the event should contact Dave Law at 330 941 1881 or dblaw@ysu.edu.