Advantage Video Production Takes to the Skies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– Advantage Video Production Co. is reaching new heights with the addition of a commercially licensed drone aircraft.

“This small but mighty piece of equipment opens the door to exciting new photo and video opportunities for AVP clients,” says the company’s owner, Chris Jaskiewicz.

New federal regulations put into place in late 2016 require Unmanned Aircraft Systems pilots to obtain a license when the photos and video will be used for commercial applications. Dave Woods, AVP’s motion graphics artist and cinematographer obtained a commercial use license from the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year. Woods piloted the drone that captured the image of downtown Youngstown pictured above.

AVP’s Mavic Pro drone offers precision hover abilities and a high-resolution camera that records video as well as images. With the features on this aircraft, there is no need for electronic image stabilization resulting in true 4K video as well as beautiful stills at up to 12 megapixels.

“This drone will give clients amazing views that have the quality of a Hollywood production,” Woods says.

“Having a Commercial Use License allows us to capture and use the video content for our customers. The viewpoint that a drone provides is beautiful. You will see your business from a perspective that used to be only for the birds and tight-rope walkers,” Jaskiewicz, adds.

For the past 28 years. AVP has produced commercials for car dealerships, restaurants, retail stores, banks and more. Although its primary focus is the broadcast television market, AVP also produces web videos, product tutorials, and demonstrations as well as industrial, corporate, and political videos.

The company offers on-location and in-studio filming with ultra-high-definition capabilities. Contact:

