Ag Secretary to Stump for Clinton Downtown Tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsak will visit Youngstown this evening as part of a three-day tour supporting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Vilsak, who previously served two terms as governor of Iowa, is scheduled to be at The Federal restaurant, 110 W. Federal St. ,at 6:30 p.m., his fifth and final stop of the day according to the schedule the Clinton campaign provided.

During the events, he will discuss “the clear choice” this election offers between Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The event this evening will follow appearances today by national AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka in Boardman and Niles on behalf of Clinton and by Eric Trump on behalf of his father in Boardman.

Tomorrow U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is schedule to hold a rally at 12:15 at Youngstown State University.

