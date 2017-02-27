Akron Children’s Seeks Nominations for Advocate Award

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley is taking nominations for the Children’s Advocate Award. The deadline to apply is March 13 and the award will be presented May 9 at the Champions for our Valley’s Children dinner.

Nominees may be an individual, a group of people or an organization. Those nominated must reside in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania.

The selection criteria for the award are:

Demonstrates a deep, caring desire to help children

Has taken action to address a problem facing local children

Has three or more years of service directly impacting the well-being of children

Addresses a broad issue facing a large number of children

Demonstrates a long-term commitment to find solutions to that issue

Volunteers outside of a professional career

Advocates by helping others get involved in addressing issues

A nomination form is available here and must be submitted by March 13. The awards dinner will recognize doctors, volunteers, staff and community partners who support Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. Tickets for the dinner, to be held at The Lake Club, are $50 and can be purchased here.

