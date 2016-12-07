Alliance Castings Says Layoffs to Begin Jan. 31

0 0 1 0

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Alliance Castings Co. LLC has formally notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Service that it “has made the business decision to temporarily idle its plant” at 1001 E. Broadway St.

The notice, required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, comes in the form of a letter mailed Dec. 1 and signed by Doug Battershell, general manager of the plant. Workers were notified Dec. 1 that mass layoffs would be coming.

Battershell cited “the major downturn in rail car manufacturing and the resultant lower demand for the plant’s products.”

Approximately 435 employees will be affected, he said, with the layoffs anticipated to take place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14.

Production workers are represented by Local 2211 of the United Steelworkers and District Lodge 54 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

