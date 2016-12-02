Alliance Castings to Idle Plant, Lay Off 400

0 0 0 0

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Alliance Castings will lay off its more than 400 employees next month at its plant here, 1001 E. Broadway St.

In a Facebook post yesterday, United Steelworkers Local 2211 President Ken Meredith said employees were called into meetings and given the “unexpected news” that the plant would be idled Jan. 28.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers who have 100 or more employees to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs. As of this morning, the WARN notice is not posted, as required, on the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services website.

The plant, which manufactures railroad car parts, has 360 union and 66 salaried employees. It reopened in 2011 after being idled for nearly two years, according to a Canton Repository story published at the time.

“As we will try and put all options and help with unemployment questions, please give us as union officials time to wrap our heads around this,” Meredith said in the post. “We are as stunned as all of you.”

