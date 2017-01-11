Alta Sets Seminar on ‘Raising Resilient Children’

1 0 5 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Alta Behavioral Healthcare will present a free seminar on “Raising Resilient Children” Jan. 18 at its offices, 711 Belmont Ave. The seminar is for parents of children from birth to 12 years old.

The seminar, part of the Positive Parenting Program, will be presented Marci Masters, a master trainer and early childhood mental health consultant for Alta.

The Positive Parenting Program is designed to give parents the skills they need to raise confident, healthy children and teenagers and to build stronger family relationships, according to a news release announcing the event.

The format for the seminar, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., is a relaxed small-group session, with video clips and other materials highlighting the subject matter. Questions and informal discussion will be encouraged.

Participants will be limited to 15 parents. Reservations can be made by contacting Masters at 330 793 2487, ext. 244.

