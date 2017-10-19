Alta, Partners to Launch Psychosis Treatment Program

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A partnership between Alta Behavioral Healthcare, the Mahoning County Mental Health & Recovery Board and the Best Practices in Schizophrenia Treatment Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University will launch Oct. 30.

The Mahoning County FIRST Community Kick-Off will be held at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the George V. Voinovich Government Center, 222 W. Federal St. in downtown Youngstown.

Alta is a provider of FIRST, a coordinated specialty care for first episode psychosis treatment program. The kick-off will allow the public to meet the treatment team.

“Research suggests that early identification and intervention of schizophrenia spectrum disorders is very important, and the earlier and more comprehensive the treatment, the better the likelihood of a faster, more complete recovery,” the company said in a release.

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested. RSVPs can be made at EventBrite.com, by calling 330 325 6710 or by emailing proeper@neomed.edu.

