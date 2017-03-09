Alzheimer’s Association to ‘Paint the Night Purple’ April 6

0 0 0 0

POLAND, Ohio – The Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter will hold its annual “Paint the Night Purple” benefit dinner and auction on Thursday, April 6 at The Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road.

Presented by sponsors Stadium GM and Briarfield Health Care Center, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, to be followed by a sit down dinner at 6:30 p.m.

“Over 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia,” said David Grams, interim executive director of the local chapter. “Without a scientific breakthrough to prevent or treat Alzheimer’s, more than 28 million baby boomers will develop the disease by midcentury. The Alzheimer’s Association raises funds to support that research, as well as offer support to families affected.”

Nearly 16,000 people in the Mahoning Valley are living with Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that for every individual with the disease, three family members or friends are providing unpaid care as caregivers.

Jess Briganti, weather anchor with WFMJ, will be mistress of ceremonies for the evening to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association mission, programs and services for local families, decorated with the cause’s signature shade of purple. Chris Roman, Roman Auctioneers, will oversee the live auction portion.

Guests can enjoy cocktails, dinner, entertainment by The John Reese Project and a silent auction featuring mobile bidding, allowing guests to purchase tickets online, review auction items from their smartphones and be notified when they have been outbid or to bid up quickly.

Auction items include trips to Florida, sports memorabilia and tickets, dining experiences and jewelry from Komara Jewelers.

Tickets for the event are $100 and can be purchased at YoungstownPTNP.auction-bid.org, or by contacting Helen Paes, community development coordinator, at hpaes@alz.org or 330 533 3300. Cocktail attire is requested.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association’s local programs and services, contact 800 272 3900 or visit alz.org.

