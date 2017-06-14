Amateur Radio Association Hosts Field Day June 24-25

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – As part of the American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day event, the Mahoning Valley Amateur Radio Association will set up their ham radios at the Mill Creek MetorParks Farm for a 24-hour open house June 24 and 25.

Operators will set up their stations at the farm across from the Canfield Fairgrounds at noon June 24 and keep them running on stand-alone generators, fueled by either batteries or solar power, through 2 p.m. the following day.

The relay league’s field day is an international event as radio operators across the United States and Canada to show the public how amateur radios can be used to provide communications during emergencies.

More than 35,000 radios participate in the field day and 725,000 amateur radio operators are licensed in the U.S. The Mahoning Valley Amateur Radio Association was founded in 1919.

For more information, visit MVARA.org.

