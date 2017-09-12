Ambiance Meets Flavor at Nova Coffee Co.

0 0 7 0

WARREN, Ohio – On April 4, Logan Reinard and his brother, John Ramsey, opened Nova Coffee Co., a coffee, doughnut and sandwich shop.

They chose Nova because it comes from the Latin, novus, for new. “We want this to be the beginning of a new bar set for businesses in downtown Warren,” Reinard says.

The idea to open a coffee shop came after a family vacation in Florida, when Reinard, 28, visited Donnie’s Donuts and thought, “Wow! This guy’s living the dream of having a coffee shop, does doughnuts and always has people coming in and going out,” the entrepreneur says.

“We haven’t seen this demographic of individuals in downtown Warren in a long time,” he says. The people in this group, of college age, are willing to travel out of their way for good coffee.

“From the espresso to the drip coffee we make, it’s all dosed out, weighed out and timed,” he says. “If it’s not one of the best lattes in this area, then we’re failing.”

The ambiance of the shop draws customers because of its “contemporary meets historical” look, he says. Reinard, also a photographer, designed the coffee shop to be a setting for photo opportunities, with trendy features such as exposed brick.

All cups bear the Nova Coffee Co. logo, which results in free advertising whenever someone posts a picture on social media showing himself with a cup of Nova coffee and sitting in front of the brick walls in his shop, he says.

Reinard is vocal about his passion for coffee and his appreciation for his customers and employees.

“The best feeling as an entrepreneur is not about making money,” he says. “It’s about the people who work for you and creating an environment where they can have a job. We love the area we live in and if we can create good opportunities for the area, we want to do that.”

Pictured: Logan Reinard, co-owner of Nova Coffee.

