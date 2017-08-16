America Makes Unveils New Website

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – America Makes announced yesterday its has redesigned its website ahead of today’s celebration of its fifth birthday.

The redesign reflects the ongoing evolution of both America Makes – founded as the pilot for the Manufacturing USA initiative – and the needs of its growing membership community, according to a news release announcing the website launch.

The redesign is one of many initiatives the institute has undertaken to ensure it remains at the forefront of advancing additive manufacturing, Rob Gorman, executive director, said in the release.

“Our newly redesigned digital presence captures the essence of America Makes’ evolving roles as an impartial convener of additive manufacturing and [3-D printing] stakeholders, a coordinator of technical and workforce information, and an activation catalyst for innovation and research breakthroughs,” he said.

“From the visual aesthetic and ease of use, to the wealth of information, and revamped navigation, the new site further refines not only the mission of the Institute, but also our contributions to the industry and successful project outcomes,” he continued. “I am confident that the new site will resonate among our public/private partners, our members, non-members, and our industry.”

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.