American Business Center Expands Its Headquarters

BOARDMAN, Ohio – American Business Center Inc. has expanded its headquarters here to include 33% more physical warehouse space with multiple loading docks as well as a renovated showroom floor and new signage, reports its president and CEO, Robert Wagner.

The improvements and the company’s 35 years in business will be marked with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday at its headquarters, 7677 South Ave.

The investments were made to accommodate the company’s growth, as well as expansion into new and emerging markets, says its vice president of sales/production print specialist, Syl Frazzini. New markets include high-volume duplicating and copying products, document workflow solutions and back file conversions, he explains.

“Five years ago, we completed the acquisition of Zimmer’s Duplicating Products,” Wagner says. “That acquisition coupled with our industry expertise created a natural progression into these unique, niche products and services that will help us to grow further and create more jobs.”

Wagner says his company’s growth would not have been possible without the support of “great local businesses, our loyal customer base, collaborative business organizations like the Regional Chamber and Better Business Bureau.”

American Business Center provides office equipment and solutions in the three-state region.

