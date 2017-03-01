American National Insurance Names Cole Agent of the Year

0 0 0 0

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Insurance agent Mark Cole has received American National Insurance Co.’s Agent of the Year Gold Award, representing the highest production in the country for writing personal lines and property insurance. The award was given at American National’s professional seminar last month in Galveston, Texas.

Cole, a lifetime Austintown resident, joined American National in 2006 and is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. He advises clients in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and company 401(k) benefit and retirement plans.

“I am honored and blessed to achieve this award, and I want to thank my outstanding staff first, but also my clients for placing their trust in me in protecting their families financial well-being,” Cole said in a statement. “I’ve made it my life’s mission to help as many people as I can. When I accomplish that, the business takes care of itself.”

Cole’s office is at 25 Idlewood Road, Suite 100.

American National Insurance Co. was founded in 1905. The company and its subsidiaries offer life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures.

