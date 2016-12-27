Ankle & Foot Care Collects Shoes Through Jan. 7

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ankle & Foot Care Centers will collect items for its 19th Annual Holiday Shoe and Sock Drive through Jan. 7. The goal is to collect and deliver more than 700 pairs of shoes and hundreds of pairs of socks.

Donations will be accepted through at all Ankle & Foot Care offices in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Ashtabula and Portage counties in Ohio and at the Greenville, Pa., office through Jan. 6. All donations will be given to the Salvation Army.

“The importance of having good shoes and socks, especially during the winter months, can’t be downplayed in promoting healthy feet and overall good health,” said Practice Administrator Michael Vallas in a release. “Our doctors and staff are committed during this holiday season to equipping families in need with adequate footwear for all ages.”

Shoes and socks of all sizes for men, women and children are needed. All types of shoes, from athletic to dress to casual, are accepted, although children’s boots are especially needed.

Pictured: Dr. Robert Debiec, Debbie Marinelli and Gail Aczel at the launch of the 2015 shoe and sock drive.

