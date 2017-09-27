Apple Butter Festival Returns to Park Vista Friday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Friday, the Apple Butter Festival returns to Ohio Living Park Vista for its 45th year. The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Throughout the day, Park Vista staff and student volunteers from Youngstown State University will be on-site to make apple butter using Helen Stambaugh’s original recipe. Stambaugh was the festival’s founder and the first administrator of the retirement community.

Apple butter will also be available for purchase, $2 for a half pint and $4 for a pint.

New to the festival this year are local food trucks, including The Big Green Food Truck, The Pierogi Lady, DiRusso’s Sausage and Meatball Truck and the Waffle Truck.

Entertainment for the day includes the annual Trash and Treasure Sale, a balloon artist, accordion player Eric Knoltkamper, Take 2 Music Duo and a visit from Scrappy, mascot of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. A dunk booth at the Apple Butter festival will raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

