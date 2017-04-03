April, 1999

0 0 0 0

President Bill Clinton, fresh from surviving his impeachment trial related to perjury charges connected with the Monica Lewinsky scandal, appeared on television to justify the U.S.-led bombardment of targets in Yugoslavia as a “moral imperative” to stop the ethnic cleansing campaign of Slobadon Milosevic. Given what had just transpired in the president’s personal life, it seemed like a tough sell indeed with his credibility so damaged.

