Aqua Pazzo Chef to Compete on Food Channel Show

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Mark Canzonetta, chef and partner at Aqua Pazzo, 492 McClurg Road, will appear June 18 as one of the competitors on Guy’s Grocery Games.

Celebrity chef and Food Network personality Guy Fieri hosts the Food Network show, which is broadcast Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

A staff member answering the phone Tuesday at Aqua Pazzo said Canzonetta was out of the country and would be back at the restaurant later this week.

The reality show pits four chefs against one another in a “high-stakes, high-skills, grocery store cooking competition,” according to an email from the show. Competitors are hit with “real-world challenges like finding workarounds” when essential ingredients are suddenly out of stock, or “having to create a masterpiece” with only five items or less or on a $10 budget.

The title of the June 18 show, the sixth episode of the show’s 13th season, is “Father Cooks Best,” a Father’s Day themed episode. In the episode, three dads and their kids will compete for a shot at $20,000.

“First, they must make their greatest grilled dinner using the processed ingredients found in the store’s middle aisle. Then, dads and kids enjoy a round of bowling that will determine the store ingredients they’ll have to score for their game day favorites,” according to the episode description emailed by the network.

Aqua Pazzo will open at 6:30 p.m. the date of the episode’s airing for a viewing party, according to an emailed invitation, to sample the food items that Canzonetta and his daughter, Gina, prepared on the show.

The event will feature complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Those wishing to attend can call 330 965 5899 to reserve their spot or just stop by, according to the invitation.

Canzonetta, who grew up in Warren, worked for Fieri as a chef and wrote for one of his cookbooks that came out last year.

Summer Garden Food Manufacturing, which is next door to the restaurant, makes sauces for Fieri for retail distribution. Summer Garden CEO Tom Zidian is a partner in Aqua Pazzo, which opened last year in the space formerly occupied by the Culinary Arts Center.

