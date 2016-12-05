Arby’s to Celebrate Boardman Reopening Wednesday

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Arby’s restaurant chain will hold a ribbon cutting Wednesday to mark the grand reopening of Restaurant #1A in Boardman.

The restaurant is across Route 224 from the original Arby’s building, a 10-seat drive-in roast beef sandwich shop opened by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel in 1964.

The CEO of Arby’s, Paul Brown, is expected to attend the ribbon cutting, which is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.

Through the first three quarters of 2016, Arby’s has opened 34 new restaurants and remodeled 188 others. The chain, headquartered in Atlanta, operates more than 3,300 restaurants worldwide.

The rebuilt restaurant at 29 Boardman-Canfield Road features a new design that includes subway tiling, stainless steel, multicolor wood materials, modern lighting and chalkboard graphics, according to the company. The new format increases restaurant efficiency and has yielded sales increases of 15% or more, officials say.

As part of the Arby’s Foundation’s mission to support youth empowerment, Arby’s will donate the purchase price of every kids meal sold at the new restaurant through Dec. 26 to Stadium Drive Elementary School.

