Arconic to Supply Titanium for Defense Manufacturer

NILES, Ohio — Arconic has signed a multi-year titanium sheet and plate contract with Ducommun, an aerospace and defense manufacturer.

Under the agreement, Arconic’s Titanium and Engineered Products business unit will supply titanium to Ducommun, which uses its proprietary hot forming and super-plastic forming processes to produce aircraft structures for military and commercial aircraft platforms.

Arconic will produce the titanium sheet and plate at its Niles Ingot & Mill Products Operations here, and distribute the products from its facility in Norwalk, Calif.

Ducommun will use the titanium sheet and plate manufactured by Arconic to support commercial aircraft and military programs, such as the Black Hawk helicopter.

The deal, announced at the 33rd Annual Titanium USA conference in Miami, significantly increases the amount of titanium mill products Arconic supplies to Ducommun, executives said.

“Demand for strong, aerospace-grade titanium is growing as aircraft manufacturers seek to deliver the next generation of more fuel efficient and cost-effective aerospace structures,” Jeremy Halford, president of Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products, said in a statement. “We’re continuing to win share and capture that growth through our commitment to quality and on-time delivery.”

Ducommun, founded in 1849, describes itself as the oldest company in California. According to its website, the company provides complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, military and space programs, and industrial applications.

“Ducommun chose to expand its partnership with Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products based on Arconic’s proven performance as a supplier of exceptional quality, on-time delivery and lead-time support,” said Michelle Stein, the company’s vice president supply chain management.

Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products has been a supplier to Ducommun for 25 years.

Pictured above: U.S. Department of Defense photo of a Black Hawk helicopter.

