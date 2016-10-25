Youngstown, Warren Jobless Rates Up in September

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley’s two largest cities had the highest unemployment rates in September among Ohio cities the state tracks, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported this morning.

Youngstown’s unemployment rate was 7.8% last month, 0.4% higher than Warren’s 7.4% rate, according to the monthly statistics.

Unemployment rates in both cities were up from both the month before and a year earlier. Youngstown’s unemployment rate was 7.5% in August and 6.8% in September 2015. Warren’s rate was 7.0% and 7.5% during the two months respectively.

Local county rates also rose from August and over the year.

Columbiana and Trumbull counties posted identical 6.3% unemployment rates in September, up from 6.0% for each in August. In September 2015, Trumbull’s rate was 5.5%, Columbiana’s 5.3%.

In Mahoning County, unemployment stood at 6.1% in September, up from 5.8% the month before and from 5.3% in September 2015.

The September unemployment rate for the Youngstown-Warren metropolitan statistical area, which covers Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania, was unchanged over the month, 6.1%, although up from 5.3% in September 2015.

For the Ohio portion of the MSA, the unemployment rate was 6.2% in September, up from 5.9% in August and 5.4% in September 2015.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.