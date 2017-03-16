Armstrong Adds Ethernet over DOCSIS for Businesses

0 0 0 0

BUTLER, Pa. — Armstrong, the nation’s 11th largest cable television provider, announced Wednesday the availability of Ethernet over DOCSIS.

Ethernet over DOCSIS provides small and medium-sized businesses connectivity to multiple sites using a standard cable modem. The dedicated Internet connection increases network bandwidth and reliability, while lowering costs, the company says. Symmetrical bandwidth is available from 2MB to 10MB.

“Ethernet over DOCSIS is a great alternative that provides the flexibility of a dedicated connection with superior bandwidth,” said Steven Begg, vice president of business services for Armstrong, in a statement. “As businesses transition from a traditional T1 infrastructure, this solution simplifies the process for instant and reliable connection to multiple locations while supporting the growing trend of shifting from legacy data networks to an all-IP environment.”

Ethernet over DOCSIS is compatible with virtually all networking equipment and hosts as it uses an available Ethernet interface, he explained.

“Businesses will realize Ethernet over DOCSIS is simple to integrate into their current network infrastructure as Ethernet technology is now widely used,” Begg said. “This solution offers quicker and easier installation without the associated construction costs and timelines of fiber-based Ethernet service.”

Armstrong provides television, high-speed internet and telephone service to customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.

