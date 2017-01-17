Company News

:
Armstrong Expands Music Streaming Options
January 17, 2017
BUTLER, Pa. – Armstrong customers have a new option for music streaming with the launch of 100 new channels through the New Music Choice platform, the company announced Monday.

New Music Choice offers 75 commercial-free audio channels and 25 video channels to Armstrong EXP customers with TiVo boxes. The channels can be accessed by going to channel 699 or TiVo Central and selecting “Music & Photos.”

Among the new features is a curated video content list. If a listener is playing songs by Rihanna, for example, a list of suggested music videos will be displayed, allowing fans to switch between songs and videos.

The new platform, created by TV-music provider Music Choice, is part of that company’s push to expand its services. The company also offers its TV Everywhere app for Apple and Android devices, as well as web browsers.

