‘Art for Smarts’ Benefit Takes Place Saturday

0 0 4 0

YOUNGSTOWN. Ohio – The second annual Art for Smarts, a one-night event to benefit Smarts (Students Motivated by the Arts) Community Art School programming, will take place Saturday at the Ohio One Building.

The fundraiser will feature nearly 150 pieces of artwork, donated to Smarts by local and regional artists. The collection includes framed and unframed works, and art from all mediums, including 3-D pieces, jewelry and a few surprises. In addition to the auction, other opportunities to raise money for the school’s programming include direct donations, an on-site bourbon tasting, an event photo booth and various items created by local artisans for purchase from the Smarts Store.

“I can’t think of a better way to highlight our programming and our breathtaking space in the Ohio One Building,” said Becky Keck, Smarts executive director. “This is an event where people can come together in appreciation for the arts, enjoy great music and refreshment, and bid on artwork to ultimately make a difference in the lives of the children served by our organization.”

Entertainment will be provided by the Vinny Vivacqua Duo and Geo C and Tha Storm, and guests can enjoy a cash bar and food from The Alternative and The Big Green Thing food trucks. Corporate sponsors for the event include Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, PNC Bank, Schroedel, Scullin & Bestic LLC, Home Savings Bank and Simon Roofing.

Art for Smarts will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. VIP admission will begin at 5:30 p.m., giving VIP guests early access to view all art that is up for auction. General admission tickets for $15 and VIP tickets for $30 can be purchased here.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.