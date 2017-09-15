August House Sales Show Gains from Year Ago

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Sales of houses in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in August were up 8.9% from the same month a year earlier, data released Friday show. Year-to-date sales in the three counties also were up, although by a more modest 1.7%.

The statistics, compiled by the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Warren Area Board of Realtors for the Centralized Real Estate Information Service Multiple Listing Service, was released though the YCAR website.

Combined sales of houses in the three counties last month, 597 units – 93 in Columbiana County, 288 in Mahoning County and 216 in Trumbull County – surpassed the 548 sold a year earlier. During August 2016, 85 units were sold in Columbiana County, 267 in Mahoning County and 196 in Trumbull County.

August sales also beat July’s numbers when 93 houses were also sold in Columbiana County, 224 in Mahoning County and 176 in Trumbull County, for a combined 493 units.

Through August, 3,834 houses have been sold in the tri-county area, up from the 3,769 sold the same period last year.

Both Columbiana and Trumbull county sales are showing gains year-to-date. In Columbiana County, 587 houses were sold through August, up 7.1% from the 548 sold during the same period last year. In Trumbull County, year-to-date sales are 6.7% higher than last year, 1445 through last month compared with 1,354 during the first eight months of 2016.

Sales in Mahoning County are down 3.5% for the first eight months, compared to the same period last year. Through August, 1,805 units have been sold, down from 1,867 for the comparable period in 2016.

Average sale prices fell in all three counties compared to a year earlier. In Columbiana County, the average sale price was $103,149 in August, down from $110,361 the year before. In Mahoning County, the average dropped to 113,172 from $122,971 in August 2016. Trumbull’s average sale priced dropped more modestly, to $96,917 in August from $99,106, a 2.2% decline from August 2016.

In July, the average sale price was $112,112 in Columbiana County, $108,290 in Mahoning County and $106,246 in Trumbull County.

