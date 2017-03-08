Austintown Racino Posts VLT Record in February

0 0 1 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – February might be the shortest month of the year, but that didn’t prevent Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course from posting record numbers.

The Austintown Township racino reported wagers on its video lottery terminals in February totaled $94.8 million, the most since its opening in September 2014. Previously, July 2016’s $91.1 million held the racino’s record.

VLT play last month was up from $89.5 million in January and compares to $81.4 million in February 2016, according to the monthly revenue reports made available by the Ohio Lottery Commission. The commission oversees VLTs in Ohio.

Eric Schippers, senior vice president, public affairs and government relations, with Penn National Gaming Inc., which operates the racino, said the company is “very pleased” with the property’s performance.

“We’ve got a great team in place there, and the community has been a terrific partner,” he said in an email. “We couldn’t be any happier to be in the Mahoning Valley.”

Schippers credited the February performance to “favorable weather and exceptional customer service.”

Bettors took home $83.9 million in winnings last month, up from $79.8 million in January and from $72.4 million in February 2016.

Net win in February $9.7 million, compared with $8.4 million the month before and $8.3 million a year earlier. The racino’s commission – what Wyomissing, Pa.-based Penn National receives for operating the venue – was $6.4 million during the month, up from $5.6 million in January and from $5.5 million in February 2016.

VLT play was up statewide, the lottery commission reported. Wagers totaled $856.6 million in February, compared with $794.6 million the month before and $781.1 million a year ago.

