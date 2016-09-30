Autism Society hosts Oktoberfest Youngstown October 7-9

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Oktoberfest Youngstown, a family-oriented all-day event hosted by the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley, will take place Oct. 7, 8 and 9. The fundraiser will be held under a tent at the Colonial Plaza on Belmont Avenue and is presented and hosted by signature sponsor Kravitz Delicatessen.

Admission is free, but a goodwill donation to the regional chapter of the Autism Society of America is encouraged.

Oktoberfest includes beverages and music all day and into the evening, with regional ethnic bands, authentic German food, German beer and Rhine wine tastings, adult and family games and contests, raffles and exhibitions.

“We are excited to be hosting this event to benefit such an important cause,” said Jack Kravitz, president of Kravitz Delicatessen. “During the last few years, we have come to think of ourselves an international café as we work with a growing number of ethnic organizations in the Valley.”

Added Robin Suzelis, president of Autism Society of Mahoning Valley, “We couldn’t be more thrilled that Jack and his staff are hosting this seasonal party on behalf of the more than 6,000 families affected by autism here in the three-county area. We know that Jack knows how to throw a delicious party and we are happy to be part of it.”

Friday’s schedule features a Munich fish fry with fish, red cabbage, speatzle, German potato salad; from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., live music will be provided by Pete Karsti & Eintract. On Saturday, the Best of Bavaria features special brats. Aaron Dussing & Polka Revolution will entertain from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Phil Yan takes the entertainment spotlight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Special games and ethnic dancers will be featured as well.

Sunday’s agenda includes a Bavarian brunch with options of potato pancakes, German sausage, Belgian waffles and brats and eggs; the Saxon Brass Band will, entertain from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

