Autism Workshop Targets Families, Caregivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley is sponsoring a workshop titled “Strategies for Successful Medical Care” for parents and caregivers.

Three different sessions are scheduled, on Nov. 3, 4 and 5.

The society is working with The Ohio State University and its Center for Autism Services and Transition, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and, locally, the Mercy Health Foundation to improve the quality of healthcare for individuals affected by autism.

Topics to be addressed include:

How do I find or develop autism-friendly health care for my loved one, including transition from pediatric to adult care?

What does autism-friendly medical care look like and how do patients and families know what to ask for?

How to effectively advocate for accommodations and build better relationships with health-care providers.

How to prepare an individual with ASD for medical visits and procedures.

How to help individuals with ASD to transition to the management of their own care when possible.

Introduction to the creation and maintenance of portable medical records.

All sessions will be held in the conference room at the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center on Belmont Avenue. The Nov. 4 and 6 sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Nov. 5 session is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free parking is available, but child care is not provided.

For additional information, call 330 333 9609

